KARACHI - Keeping the tradition alive, METRO, the leading international wholesale company, hosted an elegant Bike Auto Show 2019 at its Canal Bank Store Lahore. The one of its kind Bike Auto Show had participation from more than 400 bikers along with their vintage, customized, and exotic bikes, from Harley Davidson, BMW, Kawasaki, to Honda, Suzuki and Yamaha brands. The star attraction of the event was the Vintage Triumph 350cc model 1958 that was gifted to former President Ayub Khan by the Queen of England. The event also had special appearance by Mehwish Ekhlaque, the top female professional biker, who has travelled all across Pakistan on her heavy bike. The event was hosted in collaboration with Will Motor Sports, Hi-Speed Motor Sports, Bashi Motor Sports, Fast Lane Motor Sports, and Torque Motor Sports, and attracted over 20,000 people from all age groups and walks of life.