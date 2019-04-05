Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Missing Persons Commission has received 62 cases of missing persons in March 2019. However, the commission disposed of 3734 cases out of 5915 cases till March 31, 2019.

Secretary Missing Persons commission Farid Ahmed has released the monthly report of missing persons which says during March 2019, 62 more cases received by Missing Person Commission and the total numbers of cases reached 5915 mark. It is important to note that the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, Islamabad during the month of upto March 28, 2019 disposed of 75 cases and now balance number of cases involved is 2181 upto March, 2019.

The Missing Person Commission has conducted 706 hearings, 272 hearings in Islamabad, 147 in Peshawar, 202 in Karachi and 85 hearings in Lahore during March 2019.