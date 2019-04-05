Share:

ANKARA (AA) More victims of Japan’s occupation of then united Korea between 1910 and 1945 are seeking damages for wartime forced labour from Japanese companies.

According to Yonhap news agency, at least four victims filed lawsuits against Japanese companies at a South Korean court in Seoul on Thursday.

Four Japanese companies including Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp., Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. and Nippon Coke & Engineering Co., have been accused of forced labor and inhuman treatment by Korean victims during the colonial occupation of their country. The fresh appeal filed on behalf of the victims by “Democratic Society” and the “Center for Historical Truth and Justice” representing the Koreans, comes after a Korean court last year ruled in favor of the victims.