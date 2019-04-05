Share:

ISLAMABAD - A parliamentary committee on CPEC formed on Thursday to monitor the implementation of the projects, besides making rules to regulate its procedure.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qasier has formed the multi-party committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in pursuance of motions adopted by the National Assembly on February 21, 2019 and the Senate on March 1, 2019.

Both the houses of parliament (National Assembly and Senate) had passed a motion last month authorising the chair to constitute parliamentary committees on finance, national security, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The main function of the committee is to perform functions of oversight of CPEC projects; monitor the implementation of the projects and make recommendations for speedy and timely implementation of the projects.

It may make rules to regulate its procedure and give suggestions for improvements that may result in cost and time reduction as well as provision of better services to the public.

This parliamentary body will endeavour to promote consensus and support for CPEC in the Federation. This committee will also Periodical reports to both Houses of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament).

The Committee will consist of MNAs Noor Alam Khan, Sher Ali Arbab, Sadaquat Ali Khan, Umer Aslam Khan, Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, Zile Huma, Ghous Bux Khan Mahar, Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhry, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Syed Imran Ahmed Shah, Mehnaz Akber Aziz, Raza Rabani Khar, Zahid Akram Durani and Muhammad Aslam Bhootani.

The names of Seven Senators will be included in the Committee when they will be nominated by the Chairman Senate in pursuance of the said motions. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan had earlier informed, in the motions presented in NA, that the 21-member CPEC committee would oversee all related projects and ensure their timely completion. The group would also present recommendations for potential improvements, while another important task would be coordination between the Centre and provinces.