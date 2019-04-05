Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy conducted an intelligence-based operation in Gorhad near Ormara in coordination with Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) and seized 1,000kg of Hashish worth approximately Rs2.5 billion, according to the official sources.

Hashish was loaded on boats for onward smuggling through sea. The cache was subsequently handed over to ANF for disposal. The successful execution of the operation, against narcotics smuggling demonstrates Pakistan Navy’s perseverance to deter, disrupt and deny use of country’s seas for any unlawful activities. Pakistan Navy remains committed to its national and international obligations to maintain peace and lawful order at sea, said a press release issued by the Director General Public Relations of the Navy.