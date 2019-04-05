Share:

KARACHI - NED University on Thursday introduced first system in Pakistan for online and rapid verification of degrees.

‘With this system, a degree could be verified within seconds and from any nook of the world which would not cost any,” read the press statement issued here by the varsity.

The Sindh Higher Education Commission Acting Regional Director Hakim Ali Talpur, NED University Vice Chancellor Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi, Pro Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Tufail Jokhio and syndicate members were present at the inauguration ceremony.