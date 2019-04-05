Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has allowed an increase of 81 paisas per unit in power tariff for Discos on account of fuel cost adjustment for the month of February.

During a public hearing, presided over by Rehmatullah Baloch, member Baluchistan, on the petition filed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on behalf of the Discos, NEPRA has allowed an increase of Re 0.81 per unit against the demanded Rs 1.23 per unit.

In its petition, the CPPA had sought a tariff increase of Rs1.23 per unit due to a hike in fuel prices. In its petition the CPPA pleaded that it had charged consumers a reference tariff of Rs 3.9710 per unit in February while actual fuel cost turned out to be more than the amount charged and hence it should be allowed to increase the rate by Rs1.2304 per unit. However Nepra has approved an increase of 81 paisas per unit in the electricity tariff for power distribution companies. The decision will have an impact of an additional Rs 5.2 billion on the electricity consumers. The tariff adjustment will, however, not be applicable to lifeline consumers who consume up to 50 units a month and K-Electric consumers.

According to the petition total energy generated in February was 6686.81 GWh at a total price of Rs 32.619 billion which is Rs 4.8781 per unit. Of the total, the net electricity delivered to Discos was 6425.29 GWh at Rs 33.420 billion with transmission losses of 3.91 percent.

According to the data provided to NEPRA, the share of hydropower generation has increased from 477.62 GWhs or 6.16 percent in January to 1522.60 GWh or 22.77 percent in February.

It was informed that around 112.35 GWh or 1.68 percent electricity was generated from furnace oil which is far less than 1722.06 GWh electricity generated in January. The cost of electricity generated from RFO was Rs 11.9081 per unit. In February no electricity was generated from high speed diesel. The energy generated from RLNG was 1129.23 GWhs or 16.89 percent of total generation. The cost of RLNG based electricity was Rs 9.7643 per unit. The total generation, in February, from local gas-based electricity was 1595.08 GWh or 23.85 percent and the cost was Rs 5.7927 per unit.