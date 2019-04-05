Share:

ISLAMABAD - Three-member Pakistan team along with captain/coach Davis Cupper Rashid Malik will depart for Bangkok, Thailand tomorrow (Saturday) to participate in the Junior Davis Cup (Boys U-16) final qualifying event in Bangkok, Thailand from April 8 to 13.

PTF Secretary Col (R) Gul said: “Zalan Khan, Abdullah Adnan and Rayan Jawad will represent Pakistan in Junior Davis Cup. We have selected the best team after conducting trials and we are hopeful about their chances in the event.”

He said the event was previously scheduled to be held in New Delhi, India but due to the prevailing situation and tensions on the borders with archrivals, the ITF changed the venue to Bangkok, Thailand.