Pakistan and the United States held talks on Afghan reconciliation process at the foreign office in Islamabad on Friday.

The Pakistani delegation was led by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua while the US side by its Special Representative on Afghanistan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad.

During the talks, both the sides reviewed progress on Afghan reconciliation process.

The United States Special Representative for Afghanistan reconciliation will also have separate meetings with the civil and military leadership during his visit to the country.