LAHORE - The national selection committee, following discussion with head coach Mickey Arthur, on Thursday invited 23 probables for the fitness test which will be held here at the National Cricket Academy on April 15 and 16.

The selection committee also confirmed the squad for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 will be announced on April 18 in Lahore, said a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesman. “Time of the media conference will be confirmed in due course, while there will be no media engagements or activities from April 15 until the official squad announcement,” he added.

The probables include Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Abid Ali, Asif Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hassan Ali, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Shoaib Malik, Usman Shinwari and Yasir Shah.

Pakistan cricket team will depart for England on April 23 where they will play England in a series of practice and international matches, before entering the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against the West Indies on May 31 at Trent Bridge.

Pakistan team will play two 50-over practice matches against Kent and Northamptonshire on April 27 and 29 respectively. After that, they will play a day/night T20 practice match against Leicestershire on May 1. The only T20 against England team will be contested on May 5.

After that, the national team will play five One-day Internationals against English team as the first one will be held on May 8 at The Oval followed by second on May 11 at Hampshire, third on May 14 at Bristol, fourth on May 17 at Trent Bridge and the fifth and last one on May 19 at Leeds.