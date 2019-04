Share:

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AA) The “controllability” of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 was responsible for the aircraft’s crash just six minutes after takeoff from the country’s capital, according to a preliminary investigation.

A report on the probe was officially released on Thursday in a press briefing by Ethiopian Transport Minister Dagmawit Moges, Accident Investigation Bureau chief Amdeye Fanta and civil aviation authority head Wossenyeleh Hunegnaw.