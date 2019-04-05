Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced a ten-year special development package for tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a big public meeting at Jamrud, Khyber district this evening, he said one hundred billion rupees will be spent on the development of tribal areas each year. He said health, education and sports facilities in tribal areas will be enhanced.

Imran Khan said the national economy is in crisis due to corruption and wrong policies of the previous two governments. It enhanced the national debt from six thousand billion to thirty thousand billion rupees.

Prime Minister said about half of the revenue being collected through taxes is spent on payment of interest on foreign loans. He criticized the politics of agitation of the opposition and said that they are doing so to conceal their misdeeds.

Imran Khan announced that no NRO will be given to the corrupt elements. He announced that Pak-Afghan Border at Torkham will remain open twenty-four hours to promote trade and business activities. He said economic corridor will be established to provide maximum job opportunities to tribal youth.

The Prime Minister said the process of merger is difficult but the government is committed to complete it as early as possible.

Referring to the Afghan problem, Imran Khan said Pakistan wants restoration of peace and stability in the war ravaged country .

Th e Prime Minister clarified that he recently proposed setting up an interim government in Afghanistan before election but this was misunderstood. He clarified that this was just a suggestion and not interference in the internal affairs of Afghanistan.

He announced a number of development projects for the area which include construction of Jaba and Bara Dams, Shalman Water Supply Scheme, Bara Bypass and launching 3 and 4G mobile internet service.

The Prime Minister assured that electricity and gas facilities will be provided to tribal people. He hoped that these project on completion will help remove the seventy-year deprivation of the tribal people.

Imran Khan regretted that they have suffered a lot due to terrorism. He lauded the role of tribal people for the defense of the motherland. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan said the problems faced by people of tribal areas will be solved on priority basis.