ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan paid a surprise visit to a shelter home located at Pirwadhai on Wednesday late night.

He visited various parts of the shelter home and inspected the facilities being provided to the residents. He also interacted with the people residing in the shelter house and prayed for their wellbeing.

The shelter home head and other staff briefed PM Imran Khan about the facilities being provided to the poor, needy and helpless people.

PM Imran Khan, while speaking on the occasion, said that the government was planning to set up similar shelter homes across the country to accommodate the homeless and hungry people.