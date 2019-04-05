Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Khyber District today, where he will address a public gathering at Jamrud stadium.

The premier is expected to announce a number of development projects for the area during his address.

PM Imran is also set to make an important announcement related to the future of the Levies and Khasadar paramilitary personnel in the tribal belt. According to recommendations approved by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mahmood Khan earlier, the Levies and Khasadar forces will be merged into KP police in phases.

Around 28,000 Levies and Khasadar personnel are performing their duties in Pakistan's tribal districts.