Share:

BEIJING, - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang Thursday called for deepening reforms of the country’s vocational education to accelerate nurturing of highly demanded professionals.

Developing modern vocational education is required by the demand to improve human resources quality and stabilize and expand employment, as well as a major move to promote high-quality development and build a great modern country, Li said in a written instruction to a conference held on deepening reforms of vocational education.

The vocational education mechanism should be reformed and improved to meet market demands and support the upgrading of the manufacturing and service sectors, Li said.