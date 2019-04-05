Share:

ISLAMABAD - National University of Modern Languages held its 14th convocation in the varsity premises on Thursday.

President Islamic of Pakistan and NUML Chancellor Dr Arif Alvi was chief guest of the ceremony. In the convocation, 325 students were conferred degrees and 10 gold medals were awarded to graduates of different programs. Rector NUML Major General (R) Zia Ud Din, Director General NUML Brig Ibrahim, registrar, deans, directors, heads of departments and large number of students along with their parents attended the convocation.

Speaking on the occasion, President Dr Arif Alvi congratulated the students, their parents and teachers on successful completion of education and said that it was the era of modern technologies and Pakistani youth must be part of international modern developments. He said that human values were much important than money. Dr Alvi lauded role of NUML for providing basic education to 40 street children under NUML ‘Charagh-i-Badar’ project and supervising a complete school of 140 students where free education was being provided. He said that as Pakistanis, we are blessed and he was proud of being a Pakistani because the humanity which was prevailing in our society could not be seen in any other country.

The president advised the student to work hard to excel in life but keep helping underprivileged classes of the society. He congratulated the students, their parents and teachers for this success and thanked Rector NUML for inviting him as chief guest of such a prestigious institute.

Earlier, Rector NUML Major General (R) Zia Ud Din Najam welcomed the chief guest and highlighted the achievements and contribution made by NUML in various fields of education, especially oriental and occidental languages, being one of the largest language universities in Asia. He also highlighted that under CPEC project, NUML established one center of excellence in Xinjiang province of China to impart learning of English and Urdu languages to the Chinese people and another regional campus of NUML established at Gwadar to teach Chinese language to the natives in view of trade and business through CPEC. NUML, currently, employs around 200 PhD faculty members while 117 more PhDs are expected to complete their degrees by next year.