LOS ANGELES :Prince Harry has called for Fortnite to be banned. The 34-year-old royal - who is expecting his first child with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - has declared the game ‘’so irresponsible’’ because children are growing ‘’addicted’’ to it and parents feel out of their depth.

He said: ‘’A game like Fortnite for instance may not be so good for children. Parents have got their hands up; they don’t know what to do about it. . ‘’It’s like waiting for the damage to be done and kids turning up on your doorsteps and families being broken down. Fortnite shouldn’t be allowed. Where is the benefit in having that game in your household?

‘’It’s created to addict - an addiction to keep you in front of a computer for as long as possible. It’s so irresponsible.’’

And in the same week Harry and Meghan launched their own official Instagram account, the prince branded social media ‘’dangerous’’ because it is ‘’more addictive than drugs and alcohol’’.