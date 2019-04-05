Share:

Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved names of seven members of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority for three years.

He has appointed Punjab Law and Local Government Minister Raja Basharat vice chairman of the Safe Cities Authority and a notification in this regard has been issued. Nawa-i-Waqt Group MD Rameeza Majid Nizami, MNA Javeria Zafar, Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawanbakht, MPA Samir Ahmad, former DIG Athar Hussain Gorchani and Osama Siddiqui are members of the authority.

Punjab Safe Cities Authority head Akbar Nasir is running this project successfully. Sources say the scope of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority will be expanded to all cities of province. The Punjab Safe Cities Authority has started work in eight cities. More than 90 percent of work on its projects has been completed in Punjab cities such as Faisalabad, Multan and Rawalpindi. New members of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority will inspect all projects in the province and submit their proposals to the chief minister.

It is said that this project will help control crime rate in the province. Akbar Nasir is taking solid measures in this regard. Some effective and well-directed steps taken by him have led to a considerable fall in crime rate in Lahore.

Buzdar said the surveillance system in the city is being monitored through the Punjab Safe Cities Authority’s Operation and Monitoring Centre. He said that establishment of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority’s Operations and Monitoring Centre will allow the government to check the surveillance system in the city. He said the Safe Cities Authority is working in a coordinated way to protect people’s lives and properties.

The chief minister said the project was need of the hour which must be continued. Buzdar said Safe Cities Project has already been approved for Sahiwal and DG Khan. Moreover, the same project has also been approved for seven divisional headquarters of Punjab which include Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan and Bahawalpur. The chief minister has issued directions for immediate provision of funds for the Rawalpindi Safe City Project. He said such projects were essential for urban policing and improve image of police. Besides, modern technology and latest cameras will help improve performance of the institutions.