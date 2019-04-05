Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has increased the price of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) by 2.635 percent for both state owned gas distribution companies for April 2019.

According to a notification issued by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) price for consumers of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) will be $10.5758 per million British thermal units (mmbtu) and $10.5246 per mmbtu for consumers of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) for the month of April.

Re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) is an imported product and linked with the international oil prices. Since the oil prices increased in international market, the local prices of the product were also hiked.

The RLNG prices also include charges of the LNG terminals, transmission losses, port charges, and margins of the importers i.e. Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL). These new weighted average sale prices of RLNG have been computed, based on the 10 cargoes imported during the month of which six were imported by PSO and four by Pakistan LNG Limited.

Liquefied natural gas imports are gradually substituting domestic gas and the government’s objective is to raise the share of imported gas in the nation’s energy mix by reducing use of polluting and inefficient furnace oil and expensive diesel oil in power generation.

The share of these imports in power generation has been continuously rising since the last three years, which resulted in the phasing out of more expensive furnace oil-based power plants.

It is pertinent to mention here that in March, the RLNG prices were reduced by 2.87pc for SNGPL and 5.77pc cut for SSGC. For March 2019, the prices for SNGPL and SSGC were $10.3042 per mmbtu and $10.2543 per mmbtu, respectively.