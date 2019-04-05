Share:

MIRPUR - Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit/Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur disclosed here on Thursday that a grand Rs 5 billion relief package was being included in the forthcoming Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) of the Federal government for the safety, security and rehabilitation of the population living along the Line of Control (LoC) in AJK.

Addressing the City elite including the party (PTI AJK) activists at the residence of PTI AJK Chief and former Prime Minister Barrister Sultan Mahmood here, the Minister revealed that AJK was also being given preference in the gigantic project of construction of 5 million houses for the shelterless in the country.

He said that AJK was also being included in mega 10 billion tree plantation project.

The Minister also said that government of Pakistan was also allocating Rs 2 billion as special package to improve health and education facilities for the people across AJK.

Gandapur said that the govt also intended to improve the policing system in AJK at the pattern of KPK – harmonious to the need of latest era, to ensure more better facilities for the safety of life and property of the masses.