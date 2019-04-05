Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court in its written order has observed that the significance, gravity and solemnity of the proceedings of high treason case against former military ruler General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf cannot be undermined by delaying the trial due to his non-appearance.

The top court has also noted that high treason case against Musharraf is dragging on due to his absence and expressed concerns on the sorry picture of the long delay in the trial.

On April 1, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Muneeb Akhtar had heard the review petition filed by Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) through its then president Advocate Taufeeq Asif for prosecuting Musharraf for the offence of high treason.

The five-page order authored by Justice Shah stated that the top court on February 24, 2016 had directed the Special Court to proceed with the trial of Musharraf with all convenient dispatch and without any unnecessary delay.

“Looking at the progress of the trial, we note with concern that a complaint against the accused was filed on 12.12.2013 before the Special Court, the charge was framed on 31.3.214 and the prosecution evidence was closed on 18.9.2014 and since then the matter is dragging on due to absence of the accused,” the top court in its instant written order observed.

The report of Registrar, Special Court cuts a sorry picture of the long delay in the trial, it added.

Justice Shah observed that the Constitution is the fundamental law of the land which people of Pakistan through their representatives in the National Assembly have adopted, enacted and have given to themselves.

“Obedience to the Constitution under Article 5 of the Constitution is the inviolable obligation of every citizen where ever he may be. The significance, gravity and solemnity of the proceedings before the Special Court cannot be undermined by delaying the trial due to non-appearance of the accused (Musharraf),” observed Justice Shah.

He further observed that there cannot be a more grave an offence than high treason and more solemn a proceedings than the trial for high treason case before Special Court.

“High treason is a constitutional offence,” Justice Shah observed adding that Article 6 of the Constitution provides that if a person abrogates or subverts or suspends or hold in abeyance, or attempts or conspires to abrogate or suspend or hold in abeyance, the Constitution by use of force or show of force or by any other unconstitutional means, is guilty of high treason.

“The parliamentary debate on the bill of this Act (Criminal Law (Special Court) Act, 1976) suggested that “the accused are charged with serious offences involving security and sovereignty of the State, therefore, it is in their interest that the cases, if they are proved innocent, if their innocence is proved should be decided speedily and as quick as possible.”

Referring to Section 9 of the Act, the written order stated it envisages that once the trial has begun, the trial shall not be adjourned by reason of absence of the accused person due to illness, or if the absence of the accused or his counsel has been brought about by the accused person himself, or if the behaviour of the accused person prior to such absence has been, in the opinion of the Special Court, such as to impede the course of Justice.

“Section 9 mandates that the Special Court shall proceed with the trial after taking necessary steps to appoint an advocate to defend any such accused person. Section 9 is, therefore, an extension of the procedure for trial provided under Section 6 of the Act and supports the purpose of the special law.”

In the present circumstances of the case, Justice Shah observed, Musharraf is not merely absenting himself from attending the Special Court, he has also been declared a proclaimed offender and, “being a fugitive from the law, the accuse loses his right to audience.”

The order further stated that while section 342 of CrPC enables the accused person to explain any circumstances appearing against him in the evidence, however, in the context of this Act, if he voluntarily chooses not to appear or join the proceedings, he loses his right to such an explanation.

“Similarly, the accused being a proclaimed offender loses his right to audience and forfeits his right to put up a defence.”

The top court ruled that for this reason, the Special Court shall proceed with the trial on the next date of hearing.

‘In case the accused surrenders and appears before the Court he would be entitled to record his statement under Section 342 CrPC and lead any other defence under the law.”

“However, in case the accused fails to appear on the next date of hearing, being a proclaimed offender, the Special Court is empowered to proceed against the accused even in his absence under Section 9 of the Act.”

It merits mention that the Special Court had directed Musharraf to appear before the court on May 2 for examination and statement under Section 342 of CrPC.