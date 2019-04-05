Share:

ISLAMABAD - The formation of secretariat of the Council of Common Interests is in limbo, as separate place has still not been allocated despite the lapse of seven months.

The efforts for the separate secretariat to deal with the matters related to coordination among the provinces have been started by the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) with the start of PTI’s government.

Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza, after sensing technical issues, had initiated a move to constitute a separate secretariat of CCI. Sources said that the ministry of IPC had requested Ministry of Housing and Works to give a proper place in the secretariat for the formation of separate secretariat for CCI.

The proper place for the CCI Secretariat may not be awarded easily as other federal ministries are also trying to get the place for their related departments in the secretariat building, they said.

Sources said that the concerned ministry might soon once again request Prime Minister Imran Khan to help resolving the pertinent matter. When contacted, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza said that there was a need for the formation of secretariat of Council of Common Interests (CCI). The separate secretariat would perform its work related to resolving the inter-linked matters of provinces efficiently.

PM may be approached for solution

She said legal and research wings and other related departments to separately deal with the matter related to CCI would be ensured in the CCI’s secretariat.

She said the previous government unfortunately had not made serious efforts for establishing separate status of the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

It may be mentioned here the previous government had also made attempt to form separate secretariat for CCI. The former minister for IPC Riaz Pirzada had requested the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif but his request was never entertained.

The experts believed that the non-formation of permanent secretariat of CCI was also creating differences within government’s ranks. The separate secretariat of CCI could deal with many internal matters of the provinces.

According to the prescribed rules and procedures, there shall be a permanent Secretariat of the Council. According to the constitution (Article-154/3), the council must meet at least once in a month and have a permanent secretariat.