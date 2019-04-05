Share:

LAHORE - Sharjeel Butt of Lahore won the gold medal in 55kg weight category in weightlifting competitions of 72nd Punjab Games here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) on Thursday. Gujranwala’s Haider Butt secured second in 55kg category while Abdul Raheem of Faisalabad finished third. The title of 61kg category went to Lahore’s Muneeb while Gujranwala’s Saad Butt and Mohammad Aslam of Faisalabad were second and third. In 67kg weightlifting contest, Mohammad Arslan of Lahore earned first position followed by Zeeshan Butt of Gujranwala and Faisal Shahbaz of Faisalabad.

In table tennis event, Faisalabad Division defeated Lahore by 3-1 in team event. Sahiwal managed to win bronze, Multan 4th, Rawalpindi 5th and Sargodha 6th position. In karate, Rawalpindi dominated with 60 points followed by Faisalabad and Gujranwala.

In archery competition, Lahore defeated Sargodha in the first semifinal whereas Faisalabad emerged winners against Bahawalpur in the second semifinal. In kick-boxing, Lahore team stood first with four gold and two bronze medals while Gujranwala were runners-up and Faisalabad third. The remaining positions went to DG Khan, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Multan, Rawalpindi and Bahawalpur. In special children girls 1000m (HI): Asma (Lhr), Noorul Hina (Bwpr), Amber Niaz (Fsd), boys (MC) category: Jamshed (Bwlpr), Abdul Saboor (Fsd), Mohammad Annas (Lhr), boys 1000m (HI): Yasir Ali (Bwlpr), Ali Muneer (Gujrnwla), Ahmad Fazal (Fsd), boys’ athletics 100m, Ali Ahmed (Shwl) 10.42, Osama (Fsd), 10.44, Shahanshah (Rwp) 10.52.

Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar on Thursday expressed satisfaction on the ongoing sports competitions of 72nd Punjab Games here at various venues. He distributed prizes among prominent performers and also had group photographs with special players.