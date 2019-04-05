Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Thursday removed the name of Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif from the Exit Control List (ECL).

An official of the Ministry of Interior said that a notification regarding exclusion of leader of opposition’s name from the no fly list has been formally issued.

The ministry’s decision came following the Lahore High Court’s (LHC)’s March 26 order that Sharif’s name should be excluded from ECL.

On February 21, the federal cabinet had approved a summary for the placement of his name on ECL in the light of letter written to the interior ministry. The letter seeking placement of his name on the list said that the “accused has accumulated assets beyond his known sources of income through corruption & corrupt practices.”

Shehbaz, who is also the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), was placed on the list only a week after the LHC granted him bail in the two cases of NAB— Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme case and Ramzan Sugar Mills case. NAB in both the cases alleged that Shahbaz misused his authority during his stint as chief minister Punjab.

PML-N sources say party chief may soon visit London to inquire after his ailing granddaughter

NAB Lahore had taken Shehbaz into its custody in connection with the Ashiana Housing case in October 5, 2018.

The PML-N sources indicate that Shehbaz, the younger brother of thrice prime minister Nawaz Sharif would soon depart for London to inquire after his ailing infant granddaughter. He will also undergo medical check-ups during his stay in UK.

Shehbaz had challenged the decision of government to place him on ECL before LHC pleading that the imposition of ban on his travel abroad was in violation of his fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution. Consequently, the court ordered the federal government to remove his name from the list.

MARRIYUM’S STATEMENT

Staff Reporter from Lahore adds: Reacting to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement that a university will be set up in Hyderabad, PML-N central spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that party Quaid Nawaz Sharif had already announced the same project in March 2017.

The former information minister said that this re-launching and re-announcement of PML-N projects by PTI was becoming increasingly ridiculous.

“Prime Minister Khan, after stealing Nawaz Sharif’s projects and plaques, has now steeped even lower and stealing his statements and announcements,” she claimed.

Marriyum said the reason that why the PTI chief was forced to announce these PML-N projects was that PTI had not been able to give a single new project of its own.

“Instead of lying to the people about this university as his idea, Khan should have told the people the truth for once. He should have told them that during his party’s rule in KP, not a single university was built. He should have told the people that more than half of the enrolment in schools claimed by PTI turned out to be fake. He should have told the people about the trillion rupee corruption in Peshawar Metro. The inept and incapable Khan should have apologised to the nation for these lies and deceits,” Marriyum said.

The PML-N spokesperson said, “Imran Niazi’s derogatory remarks and comments about JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman reflect Khan’s frustration, fear and moral bankruptcy.”