Interior Minister Shehryar Khan Afridi on Friday has taken notice of torturing of an elderly woman by the daughter and her husband in Lahore.

Shehryar Afridi directed the Inspector General Punjab to present a report of the incident and take action against the suspects.

“State will make sure the protection of women’s reverence and four walls as to protect those who cannot protect themselves is in the priorities of the state,” minister said. The daughter and her husband accompanied by land mafia beat the elderly mother in order to get her home.

Victim Fauzia said, “My daughter Hina along with her husband Amir Gujjar and land mafia inalienably threatened and abused me for the five canals and 12 marla property left by my late husband.”

The police registered the case against Hina and Amir Gujjar along with eight other culprits after CCTV footage of the abuse went viral on social media.