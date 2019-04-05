Share:

LAHORE - Opener Mohammad Shehzad and number-three batsman Mohammad Waqas struck centuries as NCA U16 Shaheen came back from behind to beat NCA U16 Mujahid by six wickets on the third and last day of the three-day U16 practice match at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Multan-born Shehzad, who scored 104 in the NCA U16 Shaheen’s first innings of 213, stuck an unbeaten 171-ball 107, which included 20 fours and a six. Faisalabad’s Mohammad Waqas scored a quick-fire 74-ball 111 that included 17 fours and five sixes before he was retired out.

The two batsmen added 133 runs for the second wicket as NCA U16 Shaheen achieved the 289-run target with six wickets to spare and in the 60th over. The target had been revised to 293 in 60 overs to provide some limited overs touch, apart from the experience of planning a big chase.

Earlier, NCA U16 Mujahid resumed their second innings at 116 for two and declared at 234 for three. Sameer Saqib, who began on Thursday morning at 58 not out, returned unbeaten on 105 that came off 163 balls and included 13 fours.

Kashif Ali, who started at 33, was dismissed after a 102-ball 80 that comprised 16 fours and a six. The teenagers will now return to the Gaddafi Stadium on 6 April for a 50-over practice game. They will later feature in a two-day practice match from 11-12 April, before playing the final 50-over practice game on 13 April. The squad for the three-week Bangladesh from 25 April to 15 May is expected to be around after the final 50-over practice match.

SCORES IN BRIEF:

NCA U16 MUJAHID: 267 all out, 79.4 overs (Sameer Saqib 69 {119b, 13x4}, Muneeb Wasif 34 not out {53b, 4x4, 1x6}, Kashif Ali 31 {57b, 7x4}, Haseeb Ullah 29 {67b, 6x4}; Farhad Khan 3-42, Khalid Khan 2-18, Masood Ahmed 2-36) and 234-3 dec. 56.3 overs (Sameer Saqib 105 not out {163b, 13x4}, Kashif Ali 80 {102b, 16x4, 1x6})

NCA U16 SHAHEEN: 213 all out, 60.1 overs (Mohammad Shehzad 104 {148b, 14x4, 2x6} Aseer Mughal 60 {134b, 12x4}, Ali Hassan 36 {32b, 8x4}; Amir Hassan 7-40) and 295-4, 59.5 overs (Mohammad Waqas 111 retd hurt {74b, 17x4, 5x6}, Mohammad Shehzad 107 not out {171b, 20x4, 1x6}, Aseer Mughal 30 {48b, 5x4}).