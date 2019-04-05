Share:

LODHRAN - Deputy Commissioner Rao Imtiaz Ahmad said on Thursday that cross-sections and parks in the City would soon be powered by solar system to provide lighting arrangements there.

Presiding over a meeting here, he said that solar panels would be installed at cross-sections at night to avoid accidents.

Moreover, solar lights would also be installed at parks. The public places to have solar lights including ladies park, children park, municipal stadium.

Bahawalpuri and Multani entrance/exit gates of Lodhran City, Jalalpur More, Lodhran public school, Ghausia Chowk and others.