LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar has said that use of information technology (IT) is need of the hour and the provincial government will take all possible steps to promote e-governance and improve public service delivery.

Presiding over a meeting to review performance of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) at Arfa Software Technology Park on Thursday, the chief secretary said that information technology is key to rapid progress. He mentioned that the capability of government departments would be enhanced through IT. He directed PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor to start a campaign to create awareness about the IT-based services being provided to people especially call centre and e-libraries. He also issued instructions to bring improvement in IT systems being used for monitoring of price control and police stations in districts.

The chief secretary visited different sections of Arfa Software Technology Park including call centre, data centre and e-Khidmat centre. He interacted with visitors and inquired them about services being provided there. Citizens told the chief secretary that services related to different government departments are provided at e-Khidmat centre under one roof and they never faced any difficulty here.

PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor briefed that Chief Secretary about various IT initiatives launched in the province, and administrative and financial matters of the board. He said that PITB is successfully implementing various IT projects in the fields of health, education, transport, law and order and others. He maintained that PITB is also assisting other provinces in execution of different IT-based projects.