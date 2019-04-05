Announcing to launch
“Regional officers will be responsible for gas theft,” Ghulam Sarwar Khan said in a statement. He said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had also expressed reservations on gas losses.
The petroleum minister said he had directed for recovery of Rs103 billion arrears from
Sarwar said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s threat of taking down the government was useless and childish.
“They are crying hoarse to protect their family corruption,” he said. He said every new year of the government would be better than the previous.
The minister said those who had looted the country would be seen behind the bars.