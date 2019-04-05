Share:

Announcing to launch countrywide crackdown on those stealing gas, Federal Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Friday formed a task force to stop gas theft.

“Regional officers will be responsible for gas theft,” Ghulam Sarwar Khan said in a statement. He said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had also expressed reservations on gas losses.

The petroleum minister said he had directed for recovery of Rs103 billion arrears from industrial sector. He said the former governments were responsible for economic crisis in the country. He said the government was not in favour of more increase on gas price.

Sarwar said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s threat of taking down the government was useless and childish.

“They are crying hoarse to protect their family corruption,” he said. He said every new year of the government would be better than the previous.

The minister said those who had looted the country would be seen behind the bars.