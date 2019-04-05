Share:

There is no stop to the death toll when it comes to Tharparkar district. Thousands have died due to the miserable conditions and not even a single stakeholder is willing to accept the responsibility. Lack of food, no electricity, and a shortage of educational institutions is something that is not important right now. People are literally begging for their lives right now. Let us begin with the medical facilities; Hospitals are of utmost importance to save the lives of those poor villagers.

I request the prime minister to visit the area, not only for cosmetic purposes in fact to undertake long lasting and substantive measures.

IMTAZ JAVED,

Karachi, March 13.