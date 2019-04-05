Share:

Pakistan is passing through one of the worse economic crises ever. There is one aspect of our country, which we can use to stimulate economic growth in the end. Tourism is a vital stimulant for growth around the world. Sadly, we have not been able to use that to our benefit. Pakistan has been ignoring the potential of tourism it at its own peril despite being rich in scenic beauty and home to one of the oldest civilizations in the world.

These establishments are archaeological allures for many local and foreign tourist to witness the great civilization of all times. The tourism potential does not end here; the government of the day can use the beaches of Karachi and deep-sea water port city of Gwadar to enhance the tourism potential.

The incumbent government should take advantage of such natural treasures and use them to revive economic growth.

ASIFA AMANULLAH,

Turbat, March 13.