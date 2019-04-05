Share:

LOS ANGELES : Tulisa is set to make a comeback with her new single ‘Daddy’ on Friday (05.04.19), her first new music in three years.

The former N-Dubz star recently resigned with record label Xploded Music and is set to release her comeback single ‘Daddy’, the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Sweet Like Chocolate’ with WSTRN’s Akelle.

The former ‘X Factor’ judge took to Instagram on Thursday morning (04.04.19) to share a sultry teaser of the promo for her new song.

Tulisa has admitted that she had ‘’lost [her] way’’ with music as she was writing songs for ‘’other people’’. However, after taking a hiatus from the studio, she found that making music is most ‘’important’ to her. She said: ‘’I lost my way for a while trying to make music for other people or what I think people wanted to hear. ‘’I took some time out of the spotlight to refocus on what is important to me, and that’s music.’’ The ‘Young’ hitmaker also teased that she has a number of tracks already in the bag