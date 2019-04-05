Share:

Earlier this week, British lawmakers voted 313-312 to push for Prime Minister Theresa May to negotiate a new extension of Article 50 with Brussels in a bid to avoid a no-deal exit, while the EU set the deadline for 12 April.

"I am writing therefore to inform the European Council that the United Kingdom is seeking a further extension to the period provided under Article 50(3) of the Treaty on European Union…. The United Kingdom proposes that this period should end on 30 June 2019. If the parties are able to ratify before this date, the Government proposes that the period should be terminated early", May wrote in a letter to EU Council President Donald Tusk.

She also noted that the country would not participate in the EU parliamentary elections, scheduled on 23-26 May 2019, stressing, however, that her government will make contingency plans on the matter.

Reuters also reported, citing a source close to Emmanuel Macron, that the French President considers talks about another extension to be "premature".

AP, meanwhile, reported, citing anonymous EU officials that Donald Tusk has urged EU member states to grant London a 1-year flexible extension period.

Previously, European Chief Negotiator for the United Kingdom Exiting the European Union Michel Barnier said that London would have to provide Brussels with sufficient reason if it wanted another extension. The bloc is expected to hold a summit on the Brexit issue on 10 April.