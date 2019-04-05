Share:

NEW YORK - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed worry about a potential armed showdown in Libya, where eastern military forces have moved west and skirmished with rival forces south of the capital, Tripoli.

“I am deeply concerned by the military movement taking place in Libya and the risk of confrontation,” Guterres said in a Twitter post on Thursday. “There is no military solution. Only intra-Libyan dialogue can solve Libyan problems. I call for calm and restraint as I prepare to meet the Libyan leaders in the country.”

Guterres’ remarks come a day after he arrived in the war-torn country, where he said he was “totally committed” to support a Libyan-led political process. The oil-rich country, which has been in turmoil since the NATO-backed removal of its long-time ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, has at least two rival administrations: the internationally recognised government based in Tripoli, headed by Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj; and another in the eastern city of Tobruk, which is allied with renegade General Khalifa Haftar.

Tensions rose on Wednesday after eastern forces loyal to Haftar said they had moved towards the western part of the country, prompting the Tripoli-based government to declare a military alert.

A brief skirmish between Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) and forces allied to Serraj was reported on Wednesday evening near a town 100km south of the capital.

“Right now they [there] are clashes south of Tripoli ... in Gharyan,” LNA spokesman Ahmed Mismari told the UAE-based al-Arabiya channel. No casualty figures or details were immediately available. Earlier on Wednesday, the LNA’s media centre said on Facebook that several units had headed “to the western region to cleanse it of the remaining terrorist groups”. Its statement gave no details, but the area appears to be the coastal road linking the eastern city of Benghazi, the LNA’s main base, with Tripoli in western Libya. An accompanying video showed a column of dozens of armed vehicles moving along a road, but it was not immediately possible to identify their location or destination. Serraj, who relies on patches of armed groups with flexible loyalties, called the eastern advance an “escalation” and urged Haftar’s forces to “stop using the language of threats”.

He said he had ordered pro-government forces to prepare to “face all threats ... whether from terrorist groups, criminals, outlaws and all who threaten the security of every Libyan city”. In recent years, Haftar has expanded his foothold in large parts of Libya and has repeatedly expressed his intention to march on Tripoli. Reporting from the capital, Al Jazeera’s Mahmoud Abdelwahed said on Thursday that “things are moving from bad to worse”. “It seems that the rival factions on the ground are not listening to the UN chief’s warnings,” he added, calling the situation in Tripoli “tense”.