KARACHI (PR) Unilever Pakistan has partnered with doctHERs to implement a gender-inclusive, technology-enabled healthcare solution across rural Pakistan. The project, titled ‘Sukh Saheli’, will use the widespread reach of Unilever’s rural retail program to deliver high-quality health and wellness services for 1 million women across rural Pakistan in 2019. Frontline health workers will mobilize underserved communities in over 4000 villages and connect them to qualified, female doctors via telemedicine, HD video-consultation and digital, diagnostic tools. The collaboration is being supported by TRANSFORM, a joint-initiative between Unilever and the UK’s Department for International Development (DFID) to support business models and behaviour change interventions to deliver market-based solutions for low-income household needs.