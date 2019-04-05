Share:

RAWALPINDI - Sensational bowling by Test-discard Wahab Riaz guided 3-wicket victory to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over champions Federal Areas in the Pakistan Cup 2019 match here at Pindi Stadium on late Wednesday night.

KP, coached by one of the most successful coaches of domestic cricket Sabih Azhar, required 270 for victory. Skipper Salman Butt, after blasting three classic boundaries, was back to the pavilion. Sensational talent Abid Ali was the next to go after contributing 20. Muhammad Saad and Adil Amin then studded KP’s ship and added significant 107 runs for the third-wicket stand.

After playing so well, Saad lost his wicket at his personal score of 64 runs, which he gathered hitting 7 boundaries and 1 six. He was followed by Adil Amin who slammed magnificent 70 off 75 balls with the help of 5 fours and 2 sixes. At that stage, KP required 86 to win with 6 wickets in hand. Khushdil Shah was joined by M Irfan Khan, but he too got out cheaply. Adnan Akmal was the next to go after scoring 12.

KP were looking under pressure but then fast bowler Sohail Khan joined Khushdil Shah. KP required 40 off 29 balls with 3 wickets in hand. Sohail gave a timely reminder of his capabilities with the willow, as he scored quick-fire unbeaten 25 off 18 balls with the help of a four and two massive sixes.

Interestingly, KP required 5 runs in the final over. Ahmed Shahzad dropped a dolly catch at midwicket and it was more than enough for Sohail to take KP home with three balls to spare. Khushdil batted with confidence and contributed unbeaten 40 off 56 balls hitting two fours. Sameen Gul bagged 3 wickets for 66, while Zia-ul-Haq and Bilal Asif took two wickets each. Wahab Riaz was deservingly declared player of the match for his hostile bowling spell.

Earlier, Federal Areas skipper Muhammad Rizwan won the toss and decided to bat first. They made a good start as their openers - Ahmed Shahzad and Israrullah - scored 94 runs for the first-wicket partnership. Wahab then showed his class and first he sent Ahmed Shahzad to the pavilion at his personal score of 56 and then got wicket of Nihal Mansoor. Skipper Rizwan could score just 6 before becoming a victim of high-flying Wahab.

M Nawaz and Israrullah then contributed well to make the Federal Areas total decent one. Israr was finally out after scoring 77 off 74 balls with the help of 10 fours, while M Nawaz contributed 62-ball 62 smashing 7 boundaries as Federal Areas managed to post 269 all out in 45.3 overs. Wahab Riaz grabbed 5 wickets for 52 while Sohail Khan took 2 for 35.

It was highly wonderful crowd witnessed at the Pindi Stadium, as PCB, for the first time after long gap, used commonsense and made entry free on general stands. The PCB staff deputed at the stadium was also very cooperative, which was never witnessed in the past while the facilities for sports journalists were also excellent.

Scorecard

FEDERAL AREAS:

Ahmed Shehzad c Adil b Wahab 56

Israrullah run out 77

Nihal Mansoor c Adnan b Wahab 4

M Rizwan c & b Wahab Riaz 3

Rameez Raja c Adnan b Wahab 6

Saud Shakeel run out 4

M Nawaz c M Saad b Sohail Khan 62

Bilal Asif c Wahab b Adil Amin 16

Waqas Maqsood not out 9

Sameen Gul b Wahab Riaz 1

Zia-ul-Haq b Sohail Khan 22

EXTRAS: (lb 2, w 7) 9

TOTAL: (all out, 45.3 overs) 269

FOW: 1-94, 2-98, 3-104, 4-119, 5-126, 6-164, 7-205, 8-237, 9-238, 10-269.

BOWLING:

Sohail Khan 8.3-0-35-2, Mohammad Irfan(4) 7-0-47-0, Umaid Asif 7-0-52-0, Wahab Riaz 10-0-52-5, Mohammad Irfan(5) 5-0-37-0, Adil Amin 5-0-32-1, Khushdil Shah 3-0-12-0.

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA:

Salman Butt c & b Sameen Gul 15

Abid Ali c Waqas b Zia-ul-Haq 20

M Saad c Israrullah b Bilal Asif 64

Adil Amin c Rameez Raja b Sameen Gul 70

Khushdil Shah not out 40

M Irfan c Shehzad b Sameen Gul 5

Adnan Akmal lbw b Bilal Asif 12

Wahab Riaz c Rizwan b Zia-ul-Haq 6

Sohail Khan not out 25

EXTRAS: (lb 4, nb 3, w 10) 17

TOTAL: (7 wkts, 49.4 overs) 274

FOW: 1-30, 2-55, 3-162, 4-184, 5-198, 6-226, 7-238.

BOWLING: Waqas Maqsood 8-0-44-0, Sameen Gul 9-0-66-3, Zia-ul-Haq 10-1-41-2, Mohammad Nawaz 9.4-0-54-0, Bilal Asif 10-0-49-2, Israrullah 3-0-16-0.

TOSS: Federal Areas

UMPIRES: Faisal Afridi, Imtiaz Iqbal

TV UMPIRES: Ghaffar Kazmi

RESERVE UMPIRE: Qaiser Waheed

MATCH REFEREE: Iftikhar Ahmed