KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ghulam Murtaza Baloch said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was not only a great politician and leader of Pakistan, but he was also respected across the world especially in Muslim countries for his leadership qualities and wisdom.

This he said in a statement issued here on Wednesday on 40th death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. He added, “No doubt 4th April is the darkest day in the history of Pakistan, because on this day, a great leader of the people, was hanged, who gave first Constitution to the people of this country.”

Baloch was of the opinion that Late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a name of an ideology and no one can kill an ideology that exists in the hearts of millions people. He asked democracy loving people to take an oath on this day that they would never allow dictatorship norms to penetrate in the country and would sacrifice, whatever they could, for holding democracy in beloved Pakistan.

He also appreciated the services of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for his fellowmen, for democracy and for the peace of the world. Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ghulam Murtaza Baloch said that it was an undeniable fact that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto played a key role in bringing Muslim countries closer and his services for Muslim Ummah would be remembered forever.

Separately, General Secretary PYO Sindh Shoaib Mirza, said that the 40th martyrdom anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed was celebrated with honor and respect. Shaheed e Jamhoriat presented its life for democratic traditions and values in Pakistan, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto always did politics for the improvement of his nation and country, Today, the PPP is moving forward with the mission of its great leader, The world knows that the manifesto of PPP is a public service, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a great act of making the country a nuclear force and putting the stake in democracy.

He said As usual, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s martyrdom anniversary was celebrated with great respect in which PYO Sindh were arranged Quran khani in all the districts of Sindh.

He expressed his views in the statement issued on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. On this occasion Spokesman PYO Sindh Taimoor Ali Mahar said that, Zulfikar Bhutto is a name of thought that cannot be finished, He was the real leader of the public, He dedicated his life for the betterment and improvement of his country and his nation, People’s Youth Organization is offering him a great tribute to their great leader on his martyrdom anniversary.

He said that sacrifices of Bhutto family for democracy is endless and the end of the Jagirdar system from the country was a great act of Shaheed Bhutto, Constitution of the country, equality of law for poor and rich, education, health, employment opportunities, these all are parts of the PPP Manifesto.

Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, expelled politics from the drawing room to the streets, He said that in which way, our great leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is moving forward the mission of Pakistan Peoples Party, it is highly appreciated.

He said that the Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has given nothing to the people except the troubles and frustration, the Niazi government has completely flopped, Imran Khan is expert in U Turn and Driving, The present government has pushed the people into the sea of unemployment and troubles.

He said that current politicians should learn from Bhutto’s ideology and policies, there is no such politician like Bhutto Shaheed in Pakistan’s history. “We will devote our lives to carry forward the goal of our great leader.”