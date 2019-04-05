Share:

LAHORE - Abdul Zahoor of Multan played an amazing first round of gross 69, three under par to set the pace in the 58th National Amateur Golf Championship of Pakistan 2019 here at Garrison Golf Course on Thursday.

Zulfiqar Ali, a club mate from Multan, and Zubair Hussain of PAF also played superbly on the opening day. For Zulfiqar, the first round score was gross 71 and Zubair carded a round of gross 72. Some more contenders striving for top positions are Mohsin Zafar (Gymkhana) 73, M Ashfaq (Abbottabad) 74, Raza Ali (MGC) 74 and Robin Bagh (Gymkhana) also at 74.

Others at fairly decent scores are Raja Israr (GCG) 75 and this position he shares with five others including Pervaiz Malik (PAF), Ghazanfar Mehmood (GCG), Zubair Ahmed (WWG), Ayaz Saleem (Garrison) and Zunair Aleem Khan (Defence Raya).

In the Inter-Provincial team match, Punjab ‘B’ team was on top with its members Raza Ali, Rafay Damil Ataullah and Salman Jehangir aggregating a team score of 226. Punjab ‘A’ team, comprising Ashiq Hussain, M Saqib and Robin Bagh, aggregated a score of 231. At third were Federal ‘A’ team with aggregate score of 232.