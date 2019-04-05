Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has again refused to comment about the likely comings and goings at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium over the summer.
Speaking to the press on Friday ahead of Saturday's Liga Santander game at home to Eibar, Zidane was again asked about the plans for the
"We have a month and a half of the season still to go and every game is going to be useful to me," he said.
When asked about Keylor Navas, who he has used in goal for two of his three matches in charge, Zidane would only say the Costa Rican "has a contract."
"We'll see what happens at the end of the season, but I've got a lot of admiration for him, both as a player and a person," he said.
He was also questioned about
"He's an important player here, not least because of all he's done. I want to get him back to his best so he can finish the season strongly. That's my only concern," insisted Zidane.
Zidane was also asked about Hazard, and although he refused to confirm interest in signing the Belgian international, he did admit that he had long been an admirer of the winger.