Share:

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has again refused to comment about the likely comings and goings at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium over the summer.

Real Madrid are set to have a major clear-out and to spend big after a disastrous season by their standards, with players such as Gareth Bale, Isco and Tony Kroos looking certain to leave and question marks over the others such as Jesus Vallejo, Keylor Navas, Rafael Varane, Dani Ceballos and Mariano Diaz.

Meanwhile the club has been linked with a host of big-name stars such as Kylian Mbappe, Eden Hazard, Sadio Mane and Adrien Rabiot.

Speaking to the press on Friday ahead of Saturday's Liga Santander game at home to Eibar, Zidane was again asked about the plans for the summer, but said he still hadn't decided on who would leave the Bernabeu or who would come in.

"We have a month and a half of the season still to go and every game is going to be useful to me," he said.

When asked about Keylor Navas, who he has used in goal for two of his three matches in charge, Zidane would only say the Costa Rican "has a contract."

"We'll see what happens at the end of the season, but I've got a lot of admiration for him, both as a player and a person," he said.

He was also questioned about left back Marcelo, who has struggled for form all season and has been linked with a move to join up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus.

"He's an important player here, not least because of all he's done. I want to get him back to his best so he can finish the season strongly. That's my only concern," insisted Zidane.

Zidane was also asked about Hazard, and although he refused to confirm interest in signing the Belgian international, he did admit that he had long been an admirer of the winger.