PESHAWAR - As many as 114 zaireen from Gomal Medi­cal College (GMC) DI Khan Quran­tine Center were sent homes after their Coronavirus test was found negative.

“From GMC DI Khan quaran­tine centre, 114 zaireen were sent homes in their respective districts after completion of compulsory quaratine period following their Coronavirus tests were found neg­ative on Friday,” Dr Azmat Wazir, Spokesman of the District Admin­istration said in a statement here.

He said gifts from KP Govt and necessary instructions regarding Corona were also given to zaireen.

The zaireen highly appreciated the efforts of health staff and dis­trict administration DI Khan for provision of best facilities in the quarantine centre.