RAHIM YAR KHAN - Two real brothers died in a sewerage well while extracting the calf from the sewerage well here on Saturday. According to details, a landowner’s calf fell in a sewerage well in Fazil Wah Town about 25 km from Rahim Yar Khan. The 19-year-old Lala and 21-year-old Waqar, while trying to extract calf from sewerage well fell both into the sewerage well and died immediately. Rescue 1122 arrived at the spot immediately but both brothers died before they arrived.

Two African nationals declared coronavirus positive

Two African nationals of a Tableghi Jamaat declared coronavirus positive in Rahim Yar Khan on Saturday. As per details several members of the Tableghi group arrived in Rahim Yar Khan some days ago and Health Deptt after screening sent coronavirus tests of all members of said Tableghi Jamaat group. In a report which was received on Friday, two persons of an African country reported corona positive. Law Enforcement Department Representatives immediately shifted them to quarantine deptt in Sheikh Zayed Hospital and after that they were shifted to the Isolation Ward and then their 14 fellows also shifted to quarantine deptt.