RAWALPINDI - A special flight Saturday has departed to Manchester from New Islamabad International Airport with 329 British national passengers on board, according to details. Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight number PK-9701 jetted off to Manchester at 9:10am with 329 British nationals who had been stranded in Pakistan due to Coronavirus outbreak,. They added a well-equipped medical team has checked all the passengers thoroughly in international departure whether they were affected with coronavirus or not. After screening by the medical experts, all 329 passengers had been allowed for boarding in the flight that left for Manchester. Similarly, PIA also continued domestic operation for Gilgit from Islamabad. Scores of passengers traveled to GB after clearance by medical teams. According to sources, the authorities have also allowed the passengers brought by PIA from Turkey last night to go homes after screening at international arrival.