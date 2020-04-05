Share:

LAHORE - As many as 18 new COVID-19 patients were reported from across the province on Saturday, taking the number of confirmed cases to 1087.

So far 11 people have succumbed to the coronavirus in the province-five in Lahore, four in Rawalpindi and one each in Faisalabad and Rahim Yar Khan. As many as 597 confirmed patients including 309 pilgrims, 285 members of Tanleeghi Jamat and three prisoners are at quarantine centres.

As many as 213 pilgrims are getting treatment at quarantine facility in Dera Ghazi Khan, 91 in Multan and five in Faisalabad.

Out of 285 COVID-19 patients belonging to Tableeghi Jamat, 251 are in Raiwind, 13 in Sargodha, nine in Vehari, six in Rawalpindi, three in Mandi Bahauddin, two in Nankana Sahib and one in Gujrat. Three prisoners are at quarantine facility in Camp Jail.

As many as 490 patients are getting treatment at health centres across the province. So far COVID-19 patients have been reported from 26 districts.

As per corona monitoring room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 210 patients were under treatment in Lahore, 94 in Gujrat, 54 in Rawalpindi and 29 in Jhelum.

According to the spokesperson, all patients were getting treatment at isolation wards.

He said that serious patients were immediately shifted to High Dependency Units. He urged people to stay at home, frequently wash hands and use hand sanitizer. He advised social distancing and precautionary measures while attending sick family members