PESHAWAR - Business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has ex­pressed grave concern over the delay in payment of outstanding refunds in the head of export, sales tax and income tax, despite the announcement of Rs100 billion economic relief package by Prime Minister Imran Khan to support industrial sector amid the current challenging situations created by COVID-19 pandemic.

President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and In­dustry (SCCI), Maqsood Anwar while chairing a meeting of industrialists, exporters and manufac­turers via video link here Saturday, said that the in­dustries growth has already been stagnant owing to the recent outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

He added the unnecessary delay in payment of out­standing would create liquidity issues for industries that would further aggravate the situation.