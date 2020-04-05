Share:

PESHAWAR - Chambers of Commerce and Traders’ Asso­ciation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have called for the inclusion of small traders in the co­rona virus relief package announced by the federal government, said a press release is­sued here Saturday.

The demand was made in a meeting of the chambers of industry and traders’ association held here with Vice President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Indus­try (FPCCI), Qaiser Khan Daudzai in the chair.

Besides the presidents and representa­tives of various chambers of commerce, Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator and member of the Senate’s Standing Committee on Wa­ter and Power, Fida Muhammad Khan also attended the meeting and expressed soli­darity with the business community of the province.

Prominent among those who attended the meeting include SCCI senior vice presi­dent, Shahid Hussain, Jan-e-Alam of Khyber Chamber, Shahid Shinwari, president, Ab­bottabad Chamber, and representatives of Dir, Kurram, Kohat Chambers.

While addressing the meeting, General Secretary, Businessman Panel (BMP) and former president, FPCCI, Haji Ghulam Ali though welcomed the relief package an­nounced by the government, but he also complained about hard conditions that are creating difficulties for the small traders in getting the relief package.

On this occasion, Zahid Shinwari, former president SCCI, said that the lockdown has brought business activities on the verge of collapse and called for taking steps to open both industry and their supply chain.

In his address, president Tanzim-e-Tajiran, Malik Meher Elahi also complained ignoring of small shopkeepers in the relief package and proposed to announce a mark-up free loan up to Rs.1 million for small traders.

The president of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI), Peshawar, Rukhsana, called for inclusion of women en­trepreneurs in the federal government re­lief package.

The meeting constituted a three-member committee for compiling of recommenda­tions to be presented to the government for extending relief to the business community of the province.