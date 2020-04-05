PESHAWAR - Chambers of Commerce and Traders’ Association of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have called for the inclusion of small traders in the corona virus relief package announced by the federal government, said a press release issued here Saturday.
The demand was made in a meeting of the chambers of industry and traders’ association held here with Vice President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Qaiser Khan Daudzai in the chair.
Besides the presidents and representatives of various chambers of commerce, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator and member of the Senate’s Standing Committee on Water and Power, Fida Muhammad Khan also attended the meeting and expressed solidarity with the business community of the province.
Prominent among those who attended the meeting include SCCI senior vice president, Shahid Hussain, Jan-e-Alam of Khyber Chamber, Shahid Shinwari, president, Abbottabad Chamber, and representatives of Dir, Kurram, Kohat Chambers.
While addressing the meeting, General Secretary, Businessman Panel (BMP) and former president, FPCCI, Haji Ghulam Ali though welcomed the relief package announced by the government, but he also complained about hard conditions that are creating difficulties for the small traders in getting the relief package.
On this occasion, Zahid Shinwari, former president SCCI, said that the lockdown has brought business activities on the verge of collapse and called for taking steps to open both industry and their supply chain.
In his address, president Tanzim-e-Tajiran, Malik Meher Elahi also complained ignoring of small shopkeepers in the relief package and proposed to announce a mark-up free loan up to Rs.1 million for small traders.
The president of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI), Peshawar, Rukhsana, called for inclusion of women entrepreneurs in the federal government relief package.
The meeting constituted a three-member committee for compiling of recommendations to be presented to the government for extending relief to the business community of the province.