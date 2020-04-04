Share:

ISLAMABAD-In absence of strict compliance, Capital Development Authority (CDA) has become practically closed as there is very low attendance of employees in all offices due to the fear of coronavirus.

Contrary to the provincial governments, the federal government had decided to keep its ministries, divisions and attached department open and directed to take preventive measures.

Later, according to the directions issued by Islamabad Capital Territory Administration, the working hours of the offices have been reduced in addition to the exemption for elderly and ill employees from joining their duties.

However, due to lack of strict compliance to these orders, most of the corridors in CDA have become vacant which usually remain fully crowded with both employees and visitors.

A single visit of the headquarters shows that there is very limited number of employees especially non -gazetted staff is present in their respective offices.

Member Planning and Design Dr. Shahid Mahmoodhas also taken serious notice of this situation and issued an office order—directing employees to strictly follow the office timings and asked their subordinate directorates to ensure their attendance in their offices.

The letter issued on Friday warned further that if now onwards any employee would be found missing from his duties, he will proceed according to the service regulations.

However, on the other side, the officers and officials of the authority who spoke to The Nation questioned the federal government’s decision keeping their offices open at the time when they are not providing the services to general public.

“Since the One Window Directorate—a liaison formation responsible for the transfer of property and approvals of building plans is closed then we are here uselessly,” an officer of the Building Control Section commented.

The authority has closed its One Window Directorate, which is a public dealing office to avoid spread of the coronavirus.

“One Window Directorate receives different applications from citizen and manages NOCs from its different formations i.e. Building Control, Estate, Land and Revenue,” an officer of estate wing explained, adding “When people are not coming for their work then what is the justification of our presence.”

Besides all of the aforementioned justifications, the maintenance of official decorum is the responsibility of administration wing through its watchdog security directorate and other relevant formation but it apparently fails to maintain it.

However, when contacted, the Member Finance who is also holding the additional charge of Member Administration RanaShakeelAsghar said that they have asked concerned directors to comply with the government’s directions and prepare an attendance plan according to the needs of their respective workload.

“We will ensure the maximum required workforce to run the affairs of authority smoothly,” he maintained.