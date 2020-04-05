Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government, on Saturday, has started supply of Ration and other relief items to the poor and destitute people with the cooperation of philanthropists.

On the appeal of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the rich and trader community donated relief items worth billions of rupees. In the first phase, 100 truckloads of ration and relief items were received for various districts. Usman Buzdar personally monitored dispatching trucks loaded with ration and relief items to the concerned district from the Punjab University Ground.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that unemployed and needy people would be provided groceries and relief goods at their doorsteps. He said that 100 trucks containing relief items were being sent to different district according to their needs. He said that more relief goods would be dispatched with the help of donors and business community and this supply chain would be extended phase-wise to other districts as well. He said that the families affected due to the coronavirus situation would not be left alone. He said that the government would fully support those unemployed due to the closure of commercial business organizations.

Usman Bazdar said that helping needy is the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He thanked the business community for supporting the helpless people in the testing times. He said that those helping ghd people in difficult times were valuable.

It was informed on this occasion that 25 truckloads of relief items would be distributed each in Lahore and Rawalpindi. Similarly, 20 trucks would be sent to Gujranwala, eight to Sargodha, five each to Jhelum and Islamabad and two to Jhang. Special committee has been constituted in every district under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner for the distribution of relief items. This committee comprises assembly members, prominent personalities and concerned authorities of that district. Verified lists of destitute and needy people compiled by respective district administrations carried names along with pictures.

In another development, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Budar assigned ministers to monitor the wheat procurement campaign alongside the measures taken for the prevention of coronavirus in their respective districts. Directions were issued form Chief Minister’s office in this regard, whereby ministers, advisors and special assistants were to monitor wheat procurement campaign in their respective districts. The CM directed the ministers, advisors and special assistants to immediately contact health and food departments besides district administration in this regard. It is further directed that ministers, advisors and special assistants will report to the Chief Minister office regarding coronavirus situation and wheat procurement campaign of their respective districts.

According to the details, Ch Zaheer-ud-Din would monitor corona situation and wheat procurement the campaign in Faisalabad. Similarly, Rai Taimoor would monitor the same in Jhang, Maher Aslam in Chiniot, Ashifa Riaz in Tobe Tek Singh, Dr Yasmin Rashid in Lahore, Hashim Dogar in Kasur, Malik Asad in Nankana, Mian Khalid in Sheikhupura, Raja Rashid Hafeez in Rawalpindi, Hafiz Ammar Yasir in Chakwal, Asif Mahmood in Jhelum, Malik Anwar in Attock, Ansar Majeed Khan in Sargodgha, Mumtaz Ahmed in Khushab, Ameer Muhammad Khan in Bhakkar, Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed in Gujranwala, Muhammad Rizwan in Gujrat, Umer Farooq in Hafizabad, Muhammad Ajmal in Mandi Bahuddin, Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah in Narowal, Muhammad Akhlaq in Sialkot, Malik Noman in Sahiwal, Samsaam Bukhari in Okara, Faisal Hayat in Pakpattan, Sami Ullah Chaudhary in Bahawalpur, Shaukat Lalika in Bahawalnagar, Mohsin Laghari in Rahim Yar Khan, Muhammad Akhter in Multan, Syed Hussain Jahanian Gerdezi in Khaniwal, Zawar Waraich in Lodhran, Jahanzaib Khichi in Vehari, Hanif Pattafi in DG Khan, Hussain Bahadur Dareshak in Rajanpur, Abdul Haye Dasti in Muzaffargarh and Syed Rafaqat Gillani would monitor wheat procurement and corona situation in Layyah.

The chief minister said that government would ensure the protection of health and safeguarding the rights of growers. Using machinery instead of human resource would be beneficial, he added.

On the special instruction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, financial assistance was provided to one hundred and seventy thousands families under Chief Minister Insaaf Imdaad Programme. So far, financial aid of Rs1500 million has been distributed among the deserving people in 24 hours.

The CM said that under Chief Minister Insaaf Imdaad Programme financial aid would be given to the rest of deserving people after verifying their particulars. He said that the project was exemplary with regard to speed, standard and transparency. He further added that government delivered what it promised because government neither believed in self-projection nor pomp and show like former rulers. Under the project, deserving people would get their due rights, Usman Buzdar added.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar also took notice of death of father and daughter due to alleged administration of wrong injection in Basti Khawawali in Taunsa and sought a report from commissioner DG Khan. He directed identifying culprits through impartial inquiry. He said that strict action would be taken against the responsible. He extended heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved family members.