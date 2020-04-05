Share:

MITHI - Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Dr. Shahzad Tahir Thaheem has said that compensation cheques worth Rs 21,00000 Rupees were distributed among the deceased and injured persons during lightening incidents sparked after torrential monsoon rains in District Tharparkar.

DC said that the recommendation to compensate rain affectees was sent to Sindh government for consideration. During last monsoon 30 people were died including 8 men, 13 women and 9 children, while 8 people were injured including 4 male and females. Compensation cheques were distributed by the concerned Taluka Assistant Commissioners.