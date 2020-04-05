Share:

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has reached 2880.

These included 1163 cases in Punjab, 864 in Sindh, 372 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 185 in Balochistan, 78 in Islamabad, 206 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 12 cases in Azad Kashmir.

These include 60% from other countries while 40% cases are of local transmission.

According to latest official data, 172 new coronavirus cases were detected during last twenty-four hours.

Forty-five people have died of the disease since its outbreak, 170 patients have recovered while 18 patients are in critical condition.

Total coronavirus tests conducted were 34885 which include 1978 tests during last 24 hours.

There are 462 hospitals with COVID19 isolation case management facilities across the country with 7295 beds. In these hospitals 1177 COVID patients have been hospitalized out of them 18 are critical.

Meanwhile, 323 Quarantine facilities have been established with 17911 cases housed at these facilities.