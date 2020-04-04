Share:

Haier Pakistan donates surgical masks

LAHORE-The world is facing an extraordinary challenge with communities and economies everywhere affected by the growing Coronavirus pandemic. The world is coming together to combat this pandemic by bringing governments, organizations from across industries and sectors and individuals together to help respond to this global outbreak.

At this time, the country faces an alarming shortage of protective equipment. Hospitals and medical workers across the country are in desperate need of donations to protect the doctors and nurses who are exposed to Coronavirus as they fight to save lives.

In these hard times, Haier Pakistan is donating protective surgical masks to help fight the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. This is just the first shipment of surgical masks. A second lot of more protective material for doctors and healthcare staff is also on the way from China like surgical masks, goggles, gowns and gloves. This will be handed over to government of Pakistan. This solidarity and support by Haier Pakistan is unprecedented. Haier Pakistan takes pride in its Corporate Social Responsibility and aims to provide our best to serve the people as much as possible.

Bunyad Foundation distributes ration bags during COVID-19 pandemic

LAHORE -Bunyad Foundation, a non-governmental organization working for the promotion of education, mental health awareness and women rights in Pakistan, has decided to provide rations bags to the daily-wagers and their families. On 23rd March, they began distributing food supplies to the underprivileged to Lahore and the neighbouring cities & villages of Lahore. The Bunyad team put together ration packages with basic food and hygiene supplies and were distributed to the families of the daily-wage workers.

While the country is combating COVID-19, Bunyad Foundation managed to get Rs. 4 million in donations as well as enormous amounts of food supplies in just one week. The core team members of the NGO decided to donate ration bags with Dettol soaps, rice, flour, sugar, oil, packaged milk, and daal, helping the lower-income families keep food on the table during this pandemic rather than handing cash to them. Phase 1 consisted of Bunyad intending to help daily breadwinners with the basic items during the pandemic situation across different cities of Pakistan.

Starting from Lahore, Bunyad expanded their reach by distributing monthly ration bags in Multan, Sialkot, Hafizabad, and Rahim Yar Khan to the deserving families in the time of crises and economic fallout. Extended their helping hands, Bunyad Foundation has managed to provide food and basic items to the 1000+ families in the first phase and hoping to further extending this activity in coming days. Bunyad Foundation also distributed rations to the transgender community.

Speaking on the occasion, Shaheen Attiq-Ur-Rahman, the founder of Bunyad Foundation, said, “We have to stand together in this crucial time, to protect & give hope to those who are without any livelihood. We are making efforts, come join us for the sake of humanity.”

Phase 2 consists of distributing rations to Lahore, Multan, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Rahim Yar Khan, Khushab, Gujranwala and Sargodha. Bunyad Foundation is grateful to all the corporations and individuals that have donated so far and that are continuing to donate.

PTCL signs MoU with Gulberg Greens Islamabad

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Gulberg Greens Islamabad for provision of Information Communication Technology (ICT) services and infrastructure in the society.

The signatories included Muhammad Shehzad Yousuf, Chief Business Operations Officer, PTCL and Shujaat Ullah Qureshi, Secretary, Intelligence Bureau Employees Cooperative Housing Society (IBECHS) Islamabad.

PTCL and IBECHS endeavor to transform Gulberg Greens into a smart city base, where the residents will be able to enjoy hi-speed, unlimited internet & bandwidth, crystal clear voice and Smart TV services with quality content.

On the occasion, Shehzad Yousuf, Chief Business Operations Officer, PTCL, said that “PTCL is committed to contribute towards the society by providing a robust ICT infrastructure and seamless services to the citizens in line with Prime Minister’s vision of a Digital Pakistan.”

Shujaat Ullah Qureshi, Secretary, IBECHS, said, “We feel privileged to partner with PTCL that will enable us to bridge the connectivity gap, provide uninterrupted services and move forward collectively to deliver better internet experience to residents of Gulberg Greens Islamabad.”

PTCL strives to provide communities with the necessary facilities and services that are pertinent for growth and endless possibilities.